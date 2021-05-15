If you've ever wondered what the inside of Big Sean's palatial mansion looks like, Architectural Digest is giving the world a sneak peek. The Detroit rapper has climbed the ranks of the Rap game to become a respected emcee in the industry, and it doesn't surprise many that he's living large in his seven-bedroom Beverly Hills luxury home that used to be owned by Guns N' Roses rocker Slash. Sean reportedly purchased the property back in 2017 and told the outlet that he didn't do much, if any, redesigning of the residence.

"It has a lot of history. The whole house used to be kinda like, a darker gothic tone," said Sean. "I kinda brightened the whole thing up."



Jim Spellman / Stringer / Getty Images

Big Sean also shared that in October 2019, his mother came to visit and while she was there, told him that she would just stay until Thanksgiving. When the gluttonous holiday arrived, she decided she would stay until his birthday...in March. When the rapper's celebratory day came around in the Spring, the world was put on lockdown under quarantine and Sean revealed that she hasn't left since. "It's been beautiful," he said.

In true Slash fashion, the luxury crib came built with a mini nightclub. Sean said he didn't change the design of the underground area at all, but he did replace the sofas. "All black everything. I got the exact same couches that he had in here before, but I just got new ones because I don't know what the f*ck he was doing down here," the rapper said with a smile before sharing that he kept the same stripper pole but it's been meticulously sanitized.

You don't want to miss his closet, sneaker collection, movie theater, recording studio, spacious garden, and massive bedroom. Watch Big Sean give a personal tour of his crib below.