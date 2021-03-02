Big Sean is one of the most established rappers on the planet, but even he struggles with mental health on a daily basis. He has gone through periods where he's suffered in a deep state of depression. Other times, he's opened up about his battle with anxiety. The 32-year-old celebrity has become an important voice in the fight to raise awareness for mental health, and he's detailing his struggle with suicidal thoughts on a new episode of One Question, One Mike with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson.

Asking Big Sean about his experience dealing with mental health, the rapper spoke about how he had thought at length about killing himself, even going so far as to say he's held a gun in his hand and calculated finances to see how much money his loved ones would receive if he ever died.

"I for sure contemplated suicide a lot of times," said Sean. "Having guns in my hands and really just... feeling it, for real. Not even trying to be dramatic. Even planning it out to the point where, hey, if I do kill myself, at least my family will get this amount of money. I'd have done this already. All these things. Because I just was stressed out and not happy and I realized that I need to stop everything I'm doing and figure this out or I'ma self-destruct."

Sean says that he took the necessary time off, went to therapy, canceled his tour, pushed back his album, and connected more with his religious beliefs. Thankfully, he didn't do anything to permanently harm himself.



Jim Spellman/Getty Images

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

