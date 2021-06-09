mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

With "Marvins Room," Drake Completely Doubled Down On His Hip-Hop & R&B Ambiguity

Joshua Robinson
June 09, 2021 18:35
Marvins Room
Drake

The unlikely lead single from Drake's magnum opus celebrates its 10-year anniversary today.


There are certain points in an artist's career that countless people can look back on and remember vividly, and one of those unforgettable moments in Hip-Hop history celebrates its 10-year anniversary today. On June 9, 2011, Drake quietly released "Marvins Room," a single that he and Noah "40" Shebib couldn't even agree on including in Take Care's official tracklist.

What could have been another stellar addition to Drake's growing catalog of loosies turned out to be the unlikely lead single from Drake's magnum opus, and 10 years later, the Hip-Hop and R&B-blending track has become one of Drake's most timeless records.Rapper Drake accepts the Coca Cola Viewers' Choice Award onstage during the BET Awards '11 held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

At the time of its release, "Marvins Room" wasn't a single that many rappers would have put out ahead of a high stakes sophomore album, but the relatable track eventually won fans over. Over time, it has become one of the most toxic and sappy R&B anthems of the decade, and to add to its lore, the song was literally recorded in Marvin's Room, the Los Angeles studio founded by Marvin Gaye himself. Looking back at it, the Certified Lover Boy from Canada has truly had a career to behold.

Travel back in time to 2011 and give "Marvins Room" a listen on its 10-year anniversary.

Quotable Lyrics

I think I'm addicted to naked pictures
And sitting talking 'bout b*tches that we almost had
I don't think I'm conscious of makin' monsters
Outta the women I sponsor 'til it all goes bad
But, sh*t, it's all good
We threw a party, yeah, we threw a party
B*tches came over, yeah, we threw a party
I was just calling, ‘cause they were just leavin'
Talk to me, please, don't have much to believe in

