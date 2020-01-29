We have been watching Big Sean grow out his hair for some time now. It could have been predicted that the next step in this evolution would be getting braids. Lo and behold, he did. He debuted this look a few months back and then reverted to the fro. He now has the option to alternate between these dos and he appears to be having fun with it.

While he let his hair roam free at the Roc Nation brunch on Saturday (Jan. 25), he has now brought the braids back and informed the world with an inspirational Instagram post. "Sometimes I gotta remind myself every single day is a blessing! God blessed us so go forth and be one 🙏🏾," the Detroit rapper captioned a photo of himself throwing deuces up and rocking icy grills. Sean has been a big advocate for mental health, frequently reminding his fans to take care of themselves and speak out when in need of help. In the wake of the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, Sean's message that every day is a blessing will surely resonate with some followers.

After being revealed as one of the performers at Coachella this year, Sean teased that he's setting April as a deadline for his next album.