With only a few singles released in the last twelve months, 2019 can be considered somewhat of an off-year for Detroit rapper Big Sean. The recording artist had been working on himself, getting his anxiety under control before marking a return to music. Sean had previously delayed his tour the year prior, also pushing back his album release so that he can truly get back to his regular self. Now, it would appear as though he's back and ready to rumble. The full line-up was announced last night for Coachella 2020, with headliners Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and Rage Against The Machine stealing the show. Further down the list of performers is Big Sean, and he's poised to show the crowd some brand new music.

Reacting to his placement on the festival's highly-anticipated line-up, Big Sean teased the arrival of his new full-length project before he hits the stage in April. "Guess I got a good deadline for the new album now?" asked the superstar on social media, hinting that it could arrive anytime within the next four months. It's been such a long time since we heard Big Sean in his element so a new album will definitely be a breath of fresh air for his fans, who have been waiting for years.

Are you looking forward to this?