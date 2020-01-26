While it was known that Big Sean and Jhene Aiko stayed on good terms following their breakup, their closeness over the past few months has raised questions about whatever staying friends eventually transitioned into being partners again. These suspicions arose around the time Jhene Aiko released her single, "None Of Your Concern", in November, which features an appearance from Big Sean. The song itself was pretty sexually-charged, but it was the fact that they kept being spotted together - often while they were getting touchy with one another - that convinced onlookers that they must be dating again.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The photos of Sean and Jhene at the Roc Nation brunch on Saturday fuels this curiosity, but some might be tempted to accept this as evidence that they are officially an item. Both of the recording artists posted pictures on Instagram of how they pulled up to the annual Grammy weekend event. Their outfits matched nicely, as Jhene wore a shiny royal blue suit and Sean wore a camel-toned one. They both had their chests exposed since Jhene rocked a leopard print bra beneath her coat and Sean only had a vest beneath his. In the captions for their uploads, Jhene declared "bros b4 hoes" and Sean referred to them as "the older cooler kids." Neither of these captions confirm whether they're a couple or not, but we're pretty convinced they are. You agree?

