Members of the hip-hop community and fans alike were torn apart when the devastating news of DMX's passing was confirmed. The rap trailblazer passed away after suffering a heart attack the week prior, eventually losing the fight for his life while in the hospital. Since his passing, makeshift memorials and tributes have erupted all across the country to pay ode to the beloved New York emcee.

His memorial service was announced last week and set to take place at the Barclays Center on Saturday (April 24), exclusive to friends and family of the late rapper. A testament to his true star power, attendees spotted at his Celebration of Life Memorial service included big names like Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Busta Rhymes, and Bobby Shmurda.

Made very clear in advance before the celebration, the in-person event at the multi-purpose arena in Brooklyn was restricted to just family and close friends of X. The ceremony kicked off with Kanye West's Sunday Service choir and followed by remembrances from family, including his 15 children, and his friends.

Rumors circulated that Swizz Beatz had contacted Ye prior to the service to attend the ceremony if possible. He and X have previously collaborated together and were well-acquainted with each other, so it's quite clear why he the choir director was tapped to participate.

“Our father is a king,” one of DMX’s sons, Xavier, said at the memorial service. “Our father is an icon.” Hip hop's titular power couple Beyoncé & Jay-Z were among the guests spotted at the occasion, captured entering the venue in all-black attire.

Others in attendance included Bobby Shmurda and Busta Rhymes, who gave each other a warm embrace and chat after the memorial. An organizer for the event also noted that Fabolous, A$AP Ferg, and Rowdy Rebel were all present at the service.

Although this memorial service was exclusive to close associates of X, he is set to be honored in his hometown of Yonkers, at the upcoming Universal Hip Hop Museum, and many other spaces where fans of the Ruff Ryder can celebrate his life.