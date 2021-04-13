Following the passing of music legend DMX last week, fans of the late 50-year-old rapper have been streaming their favorite songs and projects of his, marking a tremendous uptick in his streaming numbers. According to initial reports by MRC Data, DMX has experienced a 928% surge in his streaming numbers since his family announced his passing.

According to the numbers, DMX's music received 75.7 million on-demand streams on April 9 and 10. The rapper died following a weeklong battle in the hospital after suffering a drug overdose and a heart attack. Billboard called out his five most popular streaming songs over the weekend, including "Ruff Ryders Anthem" at 9.59 million streams, "X Gon' Give It To Ya" at 5.79 million streams, "Slippin'" at 5.52 million streams, "Party Up" with 5.20 million plays, and "How It's Goin' Down" with 3.52 million streams.

DMX's music streams had already surged during the week of his hospitalization, but these latest numbers show a major spike following the announcement of his passing. According to Billboard, the album The Best Of officially re-entered the Billboard 200 album chart based on the streaming stats, hitting #73 this week.

The hip-hop world continues to send love and positivity to DMX's family and loved ones. One of X's daughters shared a message over the weekend, writing a heartfelt tweet about her dad. Read more about that here.

Have you been listening to DMX's classics in the last few days?

