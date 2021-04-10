DMX's passing has been a massive tragedy for the hip-hop community. He was a one-of-a-kind artist who was able to inspire a generation, all while detailing his struggles and his pain. He's an artist that many were able to relate to and as a result, he touched quite a few lives in the process. By the age of 50, X had been able to live a full life and the tributes to him are proof of what he meant to the world.

In homage to DMX, many fans have been revisiting his most classic songs including "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and "Party Up." In fact, according to Chart Data, these two tracks are now one and two respectively on the United States iTunes charts which is certainly an incredible achievement.

When artists die, their music tends to receive a lot of streams in the aftermath, as fans want to pay homage. This trend has led a lot of fans to claim "fake love" although, in reality, it is simply people going back and listening to an artist that they want to truly appreciate.

DMX is certainly deserving of all this love right now and we wouldn't be surprised if even more songs begin to enter the iTunes Top 5 as the weekend continues.

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images