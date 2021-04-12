It's been a tragic week in music as many of us are reeling from the announcement of DMX's passing. The iconic rap star passed away at the age of 50 on Friday after being on life support for nearly a week. Fans and friends quickly shared their favorite memories and moments of the rap star while also revisiting his catalog. X's monstrous presence in the rap game will forever be felt and the expansive catalog that he left behind will live on forever.

Despite the news of X's death, we did receive new music in abundance. We received a new album from BROCKHAMPTON that includes bangers alongside A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, and Danny Brown. Meanwhile, the Griselda boys quietly made their presence felt. Conway dropped off "Blood Roses" ft. Jae Skeese, Benny The Butcher linked up with Belly on "Money On The Table," and Westside Gunn connected with Peter Rosenberg on "Stain" which arrived just in time for Wrestlemania.

This week, our freshly updated Staff Picks playlist includes several tributes the DMX, as well as new music from BROCKHAMPTON, Lil Tjay, CJ, Belly, Polo G, and more. Check the picks below

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch - 4 Da Gang

$NOT - Whipski (feat. Lil Skies & Internet Money)

Polo G - RAPSTAR

Wacotron & G Herbo - Umbrella

Rich Homie Quan - Daily Bread



Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

DMX - Ready To Meet Him

Conway - Blood Roses (feat. Jae Skeese)

Peter Rosenberg - Stain (feat. Westside Gunn)

Belly - Money On The Table (feat. Benny The Butcher)

DMX - Lord Give Me A Sign



Alex Cole (Editorial)

DMX - Slippin’

BROCKHAMPTON - BANKROLL (feat. A$AP Ferg & A$AP Rocky)

DMX - Party Up

Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)

Polo G - RAPSTAR



Erika Marie (Editorial)

BROCKHAMPTON - BANKROLL (feat. A$AP Ferg & A$AP Rocky)

DMX - Slippin' CJ - Lil Freak (feat. DreamDoll)

Conway - Blood Roses (feat. Jae Skeese)



Cole Blake (Editorial)

BROCKHAMPTON - CHAIN ON (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

BROCKHAMPTON - WINDOWS (feat. SoGone SoFlexy)

BROCKHAMPTON - COUNT ON ME

Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)

Tkay Maidza - Syrup



Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Sonder - Nobody But You (feat. Jorja Smith)

Miguel - Triangle Love

Belly - Money On The Table (feat. Benny The Butcher)

BROCKHAMPTON - BANKROLL (feat. A$AP Ferg & A$AP Rocky)

Chiiild - Awake (feat. Mahalia)



Madusa S. (Editorial)

Tierra Whack - Link

Polo G - RAPSTAR

Miguel - Triangle Love Ill

Ill Addicts - SWISHAHOUSE (feat. Sança)

Majid Jordan - Waves of Blue



Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)

Lil Tjay - Oh Well

Rich Homie Quan - Daily Bread

Night Lovell - Bottom Top



Aron A (Editorial)

SL & M1llionz - Versus

DMX - Slippin’

Dave - Mercury (feat. Kamal.)

Dave - Titanium

DMX - Bring Your Whole Crew