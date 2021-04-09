Hip-hop stands united in their appreciation for the late DMX, who passed away earlier today at the age of 50. The sheer volume of tributes from his friends and collaborators speaks to the impact of his legacy, not only as an artist but as a man. A highly spiritual lyricist unafraid to honestly assess the complexities of life, the work of Earl Simmons will forever stand the test of time.

Look no further than the voices of his fellow artists, many of whom took to social media to pay respects. For some of them, DMX was a collaborator, a constant threat on wax to those with a competitive mindset. For others, he was a formative influence, the mind behind brilliant albums like It's Dark And Hell Is Hot, Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood, ...And Then There Was X, The Great Depression, and Grand Champ.

On the day of his death, many in the hip-hop community have come forward to pay homage to DMX's memory. In his honor, a collection has been assembled below. Included are many kind messages, images, and tributes penned by dozens of rappers, several of whom had the chance of working directly with X during his lifetime. We at HNHH would like to offer our sincere condolences to DMX's family in this difficult time, and echo the sentiment that is so strongly being reinforced by rap fans everywhere: DMX is forever.

