DMX was a defining voice of hip-hop for decades. His legacy will live on forever as one of the most exciting and revolutionary rappers to ever pick up a microphone. On Friday, the 50-year-old's journey on this planet ended after his family announced his death following a week spent in critical care at the hospital. DMX had suffered a heart attack on the heels of a drug overdose, following which he entered a coma for seven days.

His family has asked for privacy as they grieve the passing of the legendary artist. Over the weekend, X's ex-wife Tashera Simmons shared a heartfelt post as a tribute to the rapper and now we're hearing from his daughter Sasha, with whom he shared a great relationship over the years.



Robin Platzer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"Nothing will ever explain how i feel, how this all feels," she wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of her with her father. "My twin, i love you. there’s always been so many misconceptions about who the f*ck you were but that didn’t matter because i knew who the f*ck you were. eternally greatful [sic] to have had you. i love you forever dad."

The hip-hop community continues to share its favorite collective memories of the Ruff Ryders icon, dropping playlists with their favorite DMX songs, recalling career-defining interview moments, and more. We're sending our love to DMX's family and loved ones.

Rest In Peace, DMX.



Michael Hickey/BIG3/Getty Images