DMX's ex-wife Tashera Simmons mourned the loss of the late rapper on Instagram, Saturday, on her 50th birthday. Simmons and X married in 1998 and filed for divorce in 2012.

"Happy 50th birthday to me. With much prayer, pulling. Crying and a roller coaster of emotions. I couldn't bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life with out celebrating the life of one of thee most important person in the world to me, my Ex-husband," she wrote in the caption of her video.

The former couple share four children: Xavier, Tacoma, Praise Mary Ella, and Sean.



Evan Agostini / Getty Images

"I know today is my day. But I also understand that God is love. So When God allowed me to open up my eyes and granted me the gift of life, I realize more than ever, that was my true gift today. Glory be to God!! I am so grateful to God and Honored from the bottom of my heart, For the opportunity while on this Journey called life to join hands in marriage with a true disciple and Angel of God to do life with when we did," Simmons continued in her caption.

The family of DMXannounced his death on Friday, after being hospitalized one week prior due to a heart attack. Fans and colleagues have been mourning his passing on social media.

[Via]