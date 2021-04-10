The hip-hop community suffered a crushing blow on Friday (April 9) when DMX's family confirmed his passing at White Plains Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital a week prior after experiencing an overdose that resulted in a heart attack, later proving to be fatal. Tributes have been pouring in for the rap legend, including a major one from his hometown.

In addition to a statue or street name set to be named after him in Yonkers, the city is also reportedly welcoming his family to hold his memorial service there as well, should they choose to. According to TMZ, a source close to the late rapper's family confirmed there will be both a private and public memorial and a meeting will be held Monday (April 12) to finalize possible plans for the service. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano told the publication that he is in support of his family holding the memorial service at Yonkers Raceway, which is the city's largest outdoor venue.



Spano also tells TMZ he wants to help ensure this happens. He explains the late rapper's hometown wants to ease the burden on his family as much as possible, offering the door wide open for them to use the space of the massive horse racing facility if they want.

Yonkers Raceway has a seating capacity of 7,500, but due to COVID guidelines, they'd be limited to 20% of that capacity. The Mayor adds that it would be very fitting for people to say goodbye to the rap icon right in the city he was raised in.



A representative for the raceway admits they haven't received any official inquiries to host a memorial and add they haven't had any large events since the pandemic began. Regardless of where the family holds the memorial, TMZ reports Yonkers will still honor X with a long-term gesture, such as a street mural, street renaming, or a statue.

We'll keep you updated on DMX's possible Yonkers memorial. Of course, our prayers go out to his loved ones during this time.



