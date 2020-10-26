Though many have granted that Buffalo's Griselda label has had an absolutely incredible run in 2020, with releases from Westside Gunn, Conway, Benny The Butcher, Armani Caesar, and Boldy James, seldom do the projects run up the numbers on the Billboard charts. Nor do they need to. Fans already know that the team has built a reputation for delivering quality and quantity alike and have returned their unyielding loyalty in exchange.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Only a few weeks back, Benny The Butcher came through and delivered his anticipated album Burden Of Proof, produced in its entirety by Hit-Boy. Boasting the lead single "Timeless" with Lil Wayne and Big Sean, which Hit-Boy originally laced for Jay-Z and Kanye West back in the Watch The Throne era, the project immediately resonated with fans from start to finish. And no wonder, given how meticulously penned Benny's lyricism was across the board. Now, the album is projected to land on the 27th spot on the Billboard charts, having sold a total of 19,000 album-equivalent units.

"Another W for the villains BURDEN OF PROOF OUT NOW," captions The Butcher, sharing a report from HipHopDX on his Instagram page. It should be noted that Benny's numbers aren't too far off from T.I's, a testament to his own rising status in the rap game. Expect plenty more to come from The Butcher in the future, and in the meantime, congratulations to him and the entire Griselda roster. Be sure to check out our own exclusive interview with Benny The Butcher right here.