Yesterday, Benny The Butcher confirmed that he would be dropping the first single "Timeless," off his upcoming album Burden Of Proof this Friday. Boasting a beat from Hit-Boy and a verse from Lil Wayne, it was recently confirmed that Big Sean would also be blessing the track with a verse. Sean took a moment to preview his contribution on his Instagram page, sharing a behind-the-scenes studio video. "In here wit @hitboy I was gon take a break but fuck it I’m still hungry this @getbenny song w/ me N Weezy tomorrow night," he captions, building anticipation for the posse cut.
Hit-Boy also took a moment to share some interesting trivia about "Timeless," confirming that the nostalgic instrumental was actually intended for Watch The Throne's eponymous collaborative album. "Aight so I wanna let all my producer Homies know you should never give up on any of your ideas," he begins, in a lengthy caption. "The beat for This new @getbenny single ft @liltunechi and @bigsean dropping tomorrow was made in 2011 at the Mercer hotel for jay z and Kanye west #watchthethrone it wasn’t picked. I was actually hot I made a beat this good and they picked something like ni**as in Paris which was one of my more simple beats."
"That was a blessing in disguise," he continues. "I needed NIP at the time to open more doors. 9 years later it’s Benny single #timeless Sean snapped on that “I know labels thats up B’s that owe me M’s”." Check out a teaser of Big Sean's verse below, and stay tuned for the complete single to land tomorrow. On that note, how do you think Jay-Z and Kanye West might have fared on this one?