T.I. is a legend in the rap game and has been a huge influence when it comes to the sound of hip-hop today. Many credit T.I. for bringing trap music to the forefront and virtually making it mainstream. Now, this sound is everywhere and when young artists have the chance, they make sure to credit Tip for everything he has done. These days, the artist continues to drop new projects as just last week, T.I. came through with The L.I.B.R.A which stands for "the legend is back running Atlanta."

This album contains quite a few songs and features although it doesn't seem like this has translated into a lot of album sales. According to HITS Daily Double, T.I. will debut at Number 20 on the charts this week after selling 20K units in the first week. 2,900 of these sales will be pure album purchases which are still higher than many of the artists who are above him on the list.

Image via Hits Daily Double

Pop Smoke's posthumous project Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon remains a fan-favorite as it will sell for another 60K units, taking second place on the charts, right underneath Taylor Swift, whose album Folklore has proven to be a hit.

