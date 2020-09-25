the libra
- NumbersT.I.'s "The L.I.B.R.A" Sells 23K In The First WeekT.I.'s new album will have just made the Top 20.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureT.I. Says Friend Urinated On Drake, On New Album "The L.I.B.R.A."T.I. confirmed that his friend urinated on Drake, on his new album, "The L.I.B.R.A."By Cole Blake
- NewsT.I. & Rick Ross Offer A Plethora Of Bars On "Respect The Code"T.I. and Rick Ross join forces over top of a jazzy instrumental.By Alexander Cole
- NewsT.I. & 21 Savage Have Lots Of Reasons To "Thank God"21 Savage and T.I. get introspective on this cut from "The L.I.B.R.A."By Dre D.
- MusicT.I. Calls Deyjah Harris's Addition To "The L.I.B.R.A." Album "Powerful"The record is a family affair as a few of the Harris children make appearances.By Erika Marie
- NewsT.I. Doubles Down On Legend Status With Lil Baby On "Pardon"Tip's forthcoming album "The L.I.B.R.A." drops this Friday.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. & Lil Baby Dropping Collab Single TomorrowAfter revealing the stacked tracklist to his eleventh studio album "The L.I.B.R.A," T.I. confirms he's dropping a Lil Baby collab tomorrow night. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicT.I.'s "The L.I.B.R.A." Tracklist Is Absolutely StackedWith his upcoming album "The Libra" on the way, T.I. unveils the absolutely stacked tracklist featuring Rick Ross, Conway, Domani, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicT.I. Announces "The L.I.B.R.A." Release Date, Features, & Stimulus PackageT.I.'s new album "The L.I.B.R.A." comes out on October 16 with features from Young Thug, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Benny the Butcher, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosT.I. & Young Thug Get Therapeutic In "Ring" VisualsT.I. and Young Thug try to understand one another in the flashy and stylish new video for "Ring." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicT.I. Turns 40 & Announces New AlbumOn the day of his fortieth birthday, T.I. celebrated the occasion by announcing his eleventh studio album "The Libra."By Mitch Findlay