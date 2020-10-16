mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

T.I. Shares "The L.I.B.R.A." Ft. Lil Baby, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg

Erika Marie
October 16, 2020 00:03
1.2K Views
122
10
CoverCover

The L.I.B.R.A.
T.I.

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
55% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

The Atlanta icon continues to stake his claim as one of the greatest in the game.


After dropping off "Ring" with Young Thug and "Pardon" featuring Lil Baby, T.I. has finally delivered his 11th studio album, The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta). The 20-track project comes stacked with notable features including looks from Ms. Pat, Tokyo Jetz, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Mozzy, Jeremih, Snoop Dogg, Rapsody, Rahky, London Jae, Conway, Rick Ross, Domani, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Alec Beretz, Eric Bellinger, Killer Mike, 21 Savage, and John Legend. The ATL artist sticks with a trap sound that shows that T.I. can evolve with the culture while also keeping his ear to the streets.

“The culture of Atlanta is embedded in me. A lot of the personas that I present to people...that sh*t comes from Atlanta," said T.I. “I’m an anomaly in all aspects. If you notice the scales of the Libra, they are never even . . . Moderation has never been my strong point. I’m a Libra that’s excessive in everything I do.” Stream The L.I.B.R.A. by T.I. and share your thoughts in the comments.

Tracklist

1. “The L.I.B.R.A. Introduction” with Ms. Pat
2. “Hit Dogs Holla” feat. Tokyo Jetz
3. “Ring” feat. Young Thug
4. “Pardon” feat. Lil Baby
5. “On the Hood” feat. 42 Dugg and Mozzy
6. “Moon Juice” feat. Jeremih and Snoop Dogg
7. “Air & Water Interlude” with Rapsody
8. “Hypno” feat. Rahky
9. “1/2 Ticket” feat. London Jae and Conway
10. “Respect the Code” feat. Rick Ross
11. “Put Some On It”
12. “Family Connect” feat. Domani
13. “Make Amends” feat. Benny the Butcher and Jadakiss
14. “Fire & Earth Interlude” with Ernestine Johnson Morrison
15. “Pantone Blue” feat. Alec Beretz
16. “Horizons”
17. “How I Feel” feat. Eric Bellinger and Killer Mike
18. ”We Did It Big” feat. John Legend
19. “Thank God” feat. 21 Savage
20. “Deyjah’s Conclusion

[via]

T.I. Ms. Pat Tokyo Jetz Young Thug Lil Baby 42 Dugg Mozzy Jeremih Snoop Dogg Rapsody Rahky London Jae Conway Rick Ross Domani Benny The Butcher Jadakiss Alex Beretz Eric Bellinger Killer Mike John Legend 21 Savage
10 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES T.I. Shares "The L.I.B.R.A." Ft. Lil Baby, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg
122
10
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject