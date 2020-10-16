T.I. Shares "The L.I.B.R.A." Ft. Lil Baby, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg

After dropping off "Ring" with Young Thug and "Pardon" featuring Lil Baby, T.I. has finally delivered his 11th studio album, The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta). The 20-track project comes stacked with notable features including looks from Ms. Pat, Tokyo Jetz, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Mozzy, Jeremih, Snoop Dogg, Rapsody, Rahky, London Jae, Conway, Rick Ross, Domani, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Alec Beretz, Eric Bellinger, Killer Mike, 21 Savage, and John Legend. The ATL artist sticks with a trap sound that shows that T.I. can evolve with the culture while also keeping his ear to the streets.

“The culture of Atlanta is embedded in me. A lot of the personas that I present to people...that sh*t comes from Atlanta," said T.I. “I’m an anomaly in all aspects. If you notice the scales of the Libra, they are never even . . . Moderation has never been my strong point. I’m a Libra that’s excessive in everything I do.” Stream The L.I.B.R.A. by T.I. and share your thoughts in the comments.

Tracklist

1. “The L.I.B.R.A. Introduction” with Ms. Pat

2. “Hit Dogs Holla” feat. Tokyo Jetz

3. “Ring” feat. Young Thug

4. “Pardon” feat. Lil Baby

5. “On the Hood” feat. 42 Dugg and Mozzy

6. “Moon Juice” feat. Jeremih and Snoop Dogg

7. “Air & Water Interlude” with Rapsody

8. “Hypno” feat. Rahky

9. “1/2 Ticket” feat. London Jae and Conway

10. “Respect the Code” feat. Rick Ross

11. “Put Some On It”

12. “Family Connect” feat. Domani

13. “Make Amends” feat. Benny the Butcher and Jadakiss

14. “Fire & Earth Interlude” with Ernestine Johnson Morrison

15. “Pantone Blue” feat. Alec Beretz

16. “Horizons”

17. “How I Feel” feat. Eric Bellinger and Killer Mike

18. ”We Did It Big” feat. John Legend

19. “Thank God” feat. 21 Savage

20. “Deyjah’s Conclusion

