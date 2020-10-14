Griselda's dominant run at the top continues this week with Benny The Butcher's upcoming Hit-Boy-produced album Burden Of Proof, which drops on Friday.

The label has prided itself on a barrage of releases in 2020. Despite them releasing so much new music this year, the Buffalo-based collective has also come through with some of the best drops, combining quality with quantity.

We're fresh off the release of Westside Gunn's new album Who Made The Sunshine, and we're still keeping Conway The Machine's From King To A God on repeat, but Benny The Butcher is ready to take over with what he considers the most-anticipated album of the year.

"One day they doubt you and the next day you got The Most Anticipated album of 2020," wrote Benny on social media, revealing the tracklist for Burden Of Proof.

Unfortunately for some fans that have been looking forward to the heavily-teased song from Benny and Drake, that does not appear to be included on this one but there's plenty of other tracks dropping that may pique your interest. Features include Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Freddie Gibbs, Big Sean, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and more. Production was handled by Hit-Boy, who continues his historic run.

This one has us excited for the end of the week. Will you be tuning in?