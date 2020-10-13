Westside Gunn may very well be the best marketer in hip-hop -- at least, in recent memory. A visionary cut from a similar cloth as Wu-Tang ringleader RZA, Westside Gunn has steadily built a mythos around the Griselda camp, culminating in the team's biggest year thus far. Most recently, Gunn delivered his major-label debut album on Shady Records, Who Made The Sunshine. And today, the rapper took a moment to celebrate the album's producers in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

"I wanna thank @daringer_ @beatbutcha_soi @conductorwilliams @justblaze @alanthechemist for the production on the album," pens Gunn, prefacing an interesting revelation. "IT HAS NO SAMPLES!!!!!!!! YES this album did not have 1 sample pure EVERYTHing made from scratch #ART #HIPHOP that’s what makes this even more special “WHO MADE RHE SUNSHINE” OUT RIGHT NOW!!!!!!"

An interesting tidbit, as the production style employed throughout the project seemed highly sample-based -- a testament to the skills of each beatmaker involved. On that note, we'll likely see a similar tactic employed throughout Conway's upcoming Shady Records album God Don't Make Mistakes, which has been confirmed to feature all-original production, at least for the majority of the duration. Show some love to the Griselda camp one time, and keep an eye out for Benny The Butcher's upcoming debut Burden Of Proof this Friday. Are you still bumping Who Made The Sunshine?