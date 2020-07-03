who made the sunshine
- Music VideosWestside Gunn & Armani Caesar Connect For "Liz Loves Luger"Westside Gunn revisits Shady debut "Who Made The Sunshine" for some sensual "Liz Loves Luger" visuals with Armani Caesar. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWestside Gunn's Griselda & Eminem's Shady Records: A Complete HistoryThe partnership between Westside Gunn's Griselda and Eminem's Shady Records has been an interesting journey to witness. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWestside Gunn Laughs At Eminem's Lack Of "WMTS" PromotionWestside Gunn has a telling answer after a fan calls out Eminem's lack of "Who Made The Sunshine" promotion.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWestside Gunn Praises "Who Made The Sunshine" ProducersWeeks removed from the arrival of "Who Made The Sunshine," Westside Gunn takes a moment to honor the album's producers. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWestside Gunn Pens "The Realest Post He's Ever Made"Ahead of his big Shady Records debut, Westside Gunn takes a moment to reflect on everything he has experienced in the game so far. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWestside Gunn Drops "Who Made The Sunshine" DocumentaryWith his Shady Records debut album set to drop Friday, Westside Gunn By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWestside Gunn Announces Shady Records Debut Drops This WeekWestside Gunn revealed the tracklist for his debut album "Who Made The Sunshine", which features Slick Rick, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Black Thought, Jadakiss, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWestside Gunn Postpones Shady Debut Following DJ Shay's DeathFollowing the tragic news of DJ Shay's passing, Westside Gunn announces the release date for "Who Made The Sunshine" will be pushed back.By Aron A.
- MusicWestside Gunn Announces Shady Solo Debut "Who Made The Sunshine"Westside Gunn really doesn't stop. The Griselda head honcho described his upcoming project as the most unique offering released from Shady Records.By Aron A.
- MusicWestside Gunn Announces New Album “Who Made the Sunshine”While reflecting on his artistry and success, Westside Gunn announced that he's aiming to drop his new album, "Who Made the Sunshine," next month.By Lynn S.