They've reunited and it's expected to sound so good. Benny The Butcher has been a busy bee lately. The Griselda rapper has been dishing out new hits consistently over the past year along with other members of his camp. He made yet another set of impressive appearances on Westside Gunn's newly released (today) project Pray for Paris and has been continuing to hype his mysterious collaboration with Drake since February.

When it comes to Griselda, there's always more heat in the chamber, and according to a tweet, Benny The Butcher is preparing to unleash some tunes with Harry Fraud. "Damn son @HarryFraud really cooked up 'Plugs I Met' Vol 2 with @BennyBsf," the Twitter user wrote. Benny replied, "Yes he did," without further explanation. Fans went wild in the comments saying that it's about time.

In June 2019, Benny released Plugs I Met, a heavy-hitting record that featured appearances by Black Thought, Jadakiss, Conway, Pusha T, India, RJ Payne, and 38 Spesh. We'll have to wait and see what he and Harry Fraud have in store for Plus I Met Vol. 2, but we're expecting nothing but the best from New York's finest. Let us know if you're looking forward to Plugs I Met Vol. 2 from Benny and Harry Fraud.