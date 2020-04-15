Though the widespread nature of Drake's fanbase occasionally sends the rapper down more a more mainstream-friendly road, the Toronto rapper has proven time and time again that he can bar out at a high level. Yet as nice as Drizzy's pen game can be, it's a different beast altogether when hopping on a Griselda track.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

In February, we got confirmation that Drake and Benny were linking up for a collaboration, with Drake teasing that he was in the process of writing his verse. Though days went by without receiving an update on the track's status, Benny recently hit Instagram to stoke the flames of hype once more (perhaps inadvertently), posting a picture of Drizzy donning some Butcher attire alongside a self-promotional caption: "Shout out to all the Plugs I met ... more colors on the way."

On the surface, a clever reminder to go check out Benny's store for some fly merch. And while it's not exactly a concrete indication that the wheels are in motion, modern social media marketing has become a study in reading between the lines. Benny is well aware of what he's doing, knowing full-on that the masses have been anticipating the Griselda-OVO crossover episode for a minute now. Given that both himself and Drake are primed to drop off new albums by years end, what better way to spark a rollout than what's sure to be a duet for the ages?

Check out the picture for yourself, and sound off - do you think this is a sign that Drizzy and Benny's collaboration is on the way? And if so, would you like to see Conway and Westside Gunn slide through to round it out? And -- last question -- does the 6ix God have a chance at holding his own alongside the Griselda boys?