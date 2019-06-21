Benny The Butcher Enlists Pusha T, Jadakiss & More For "The Plugs I Met"

Benny The Butcher's been teasing the release of his new project The Plugs I Met over the past few weeks. After releasing "18 Wheeler" with Pusha T and "Crowns For Kings" with Black Thought, he comes through with his new EP in its entirety. For anyone looking for raw street bars, this project is definitely the one you want to tune into this weekend. With other appearances coming from Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, India, .38 Spesh, and RJ Payne, Benny the Butcher serves up a dense 7-track project that proves he could hold his own among some of the more revered MCs in the game right now. Benny latest project follows the release of 2018's Tana Talk 3.

Peep Benny The Butcher's new album The Plugs I Met below