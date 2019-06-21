mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny The Butcher Enlists Pusha T, Jadakiss & More For "The Plugs I Met"

Aron A.
June 21, 2019 11:01
The Plugs I Met
Benny The Butcher

Benny The Butcher drops off his latest project.


Benny The Butcher's been teasing the release of his new project The Plugs I Met over the past few weeks. After releasing "18 Wheeler" with Pusha T and "Crowns For Kings" with Black Thought, he comes through with his new EP in its entirety. For anyone looking for raw street bars, this project is definitely the one you want to tune into this weekend. With other appearances coming from Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, India, .38 Spesh, and RJ Payne, Benny the Butcher serves up a dense 7-track project that proves he could hold his own among some of the more revered MCs in the game right now. Benny latest project follows the release of 2018's Tana Talk 3.

Peep Benny The Butcher's new album The Plugs I Met below

Benny The Butcher Jadakiss Conway India 38 Spesh Pusha T Black Thought griselda records
