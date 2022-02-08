Benny The Butcher is preparing for a big year ahead. In the past two years, he's proven to be the most commercially viable artist out of anyone on the Griselda roster. However, he's patiently waited for his time to ink a deal with the major labels, and last year, he confirmed that he joined the Def Jam roster.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The rapper is currently ramping up the efforts ahead of the release of Tana Talk 4. Though he hasn't shared the tracklist yet, he did drop a new single with J. Cole. The two rappers trade bars on "Johnny P's Caddy," which came as a welcome surprise for fans. However, the single has now propelled onto the Billboard Hot 100, marking Benny's first entry. This week, "Johnny P's Caddy" landed at #72 on the chart. It's a big look for Benny who has bubbled through the underground to mainstream consciousness in the past few years.

Benny is no stranger to the Billboard charts, though. In 2020, Benny's Burden Of Proof debuted at #200, and the following year, his collaborative effort with Harry Fraud, The Plugs I Met 2, landed at #33 upon its release.

While Benny previously said that Tana Talk 4 would drop on Feb. 11th, it turns out that he misspoke. The rapper revealed that it'll actually drop on March 11th. "Tana Talk 4 dropping March 11, not February 11,” Benny confirmed. “I smoke too much weed—say the wrong things.”