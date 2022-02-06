Benny The Butcher says that his upcoming studio album, Tana Talk 4, is releasing on March 11, not February 11 as he previously announced. Benny issued the correction on a recent Instagram Live stream.

“Tana Talk 4 dropping March 11, not February 11,” Benny confirmed. “I smoke too much weed—say the wrong things.”



The Griselda rapper first revealed February 11 as the date during an appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“Ima say this date anyway. I don’t know. Should I say this date?” Benny told the hosts while speaking about the new album. “November—I mean … I’m smokin’ that good shit. Uh, motherfuckin’ February? What’s the next month? I’m high as fuck. Eleventh. February 11.”

Producer DJ Premier had also claimed that Tana Talk 4 would be available on February 11 in a tweet on Monday and shared a snippet taken from the studio.

As for who fans can expect to be featured on the upcoming album, Benny revealed to Charlamagne that J. Cole, Diddy, Conway the Machine, and Westside Gunn will be included in the tracklist.

“Spitters on there,” he said, describing the artists. “You know, a couple of surprises.”

Check out a clip from Benny's Instagram Live stream below.





