Griselda is still putting in work and elevating with each year. Benny The Butcher, specifically, has risen from his position as an underdog alongside Westside Gunn and Conway to becoming one of the most respected lyricists coming out. Last year, he inked his first major-label deal with Def Jam, which has caused a bit of ruckus in his DMs, but it's also led to widespread anticipation of his next move.



The rapper continued to tease the fourth installment in the Tana Talk series, which finally has a release date. With the help of DJ Premier, Benny unveiled the Feb. 11th release date for the project. Premier shared a snippet of a song off of the project, writing, "TT4 (2/11) @BennyBsf @Daringer_ @Alchemist Got Me A Preview Listen..."

The album announcement shouldn't come as a surprise. On Friday, Benny appeared to kick off the campaign for Tana Talk 4 with the reveal of his new single, "Johnny P's Caddy" ft. J. Cole, which earned praise across the board.

Benny has yet to unveil the tracklist for the project but Cole's appearance on the single should be an indication that the Griselda rapper will be bringing some heavyweights into the fold. Last year, he appeared on Rick Ross' "Rapper's Estates" off of Richer Than I Ever Been and his long-awaited collaboration with Drake leaked.