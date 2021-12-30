It was just over a month ago that Snoop Dogg revealed that Benny The Butcher signed a new deal with Def Jam. The Buffalo rapper would go on to share a video that showed him inking his name on the dotted line, and with a new era of his career approaches, it seems that Benny's fans want to make sure he doesn't lose himself to the corporate machine.

On his Instagram Story, Benny delivered a message to those that keep hitting him up about what he should and shouldn't do during his tenure with the legendary record label.

"You n*ggas who be in my DMs, who be in my comments sayin' like, 'Yo, don't let Def Jam do this' or 'Don't let Def Jam do that.' What y'all on?" Benny questioned. "What, you think a n*gga work this hard and was this self-made for this long to get somewhere and let somebody tell me, 'You know what, you can't do it like this no more, you gotta do it like this."

"Y'all gotta use y'all f*ckin' brains before y'all start thinkin' sh*t like that. I'mma boss. You feel what I'm sayin'? That's how I got here, by making my own decisions and they understand that so, stop sayin' sh*t [just to say it]."

Meanhile, Westside previously said that Benny would give Def Jam "that '98 feel." Check out Benny The Butcher's video below.