Benny The Butcher is one of the game's best lyricists right now -- if you still aren't convinced, do yourself a solid and go listen to "Deal Or No Deal" all the way through. And while he's still basking in the success of his recent Black Soprano Family project, a joint collective effort with Rick Hyde, Heem, Loveboat Luciano, and Jonesy, many have their eyes peeled for a new solo album from The Butcher. Seeing as he's part of the ongoing Griselda onslaught, which begins with Boldy James' The Versace Tape this Friday, expect to see that landing sooner rather than later.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

In the meantime, Benny continues to put in work at the studio, recently linking up with Scott Storch for a session. It's unclear what the pair have been working on, but it wouldn't be surprising if Russ helped make the connection; lest we forget that Benny was meant to partake in Russ' postponed Shake The Snow Globe Tour, and Russ has been collaborating with Storch for a minute. Of course, it's equally possible that Benny and Scott simply hold each other in high esteem, with the former being a hip-hop head and the latter being a legendary producer.

"First time wrkin wit @scottstorchofficial he really tht boy," captions Benny, alongside a picture of them posted up. It's hard not to remember Scott Storch's glory days producing for G-Unit alongside Dr. Dre -- gangsta rap classics like "Poppin Them Thangs" would be an interesting direction for Benny, though the video teaser below indicates a mellower vibe. Perhaps this one is still up for grabs -- could you see Benny fitting over it? Keep an eye out for their collaboration whenever it ends up surfacing.