Benny The Butcher Links With DJ Drama For "Black Soprano Family" Mixtape

When we say Griselda never sleeps, at this point it's not just a turn of phrase, it may be true. Griselda hasn't ceased in releasing music for what seems like years now, placing them in the ranks as one of the hardest working hip hop collectives in the culture. Benny The Butcher has been making a few moves of his own, inking a deal with eOne and his Black Soprano Family label. Now he has partnered with DJ Drama for another Gangsta Grillz production for his collective, and it's an eight-track, 26-minute effort that you will surely have on repeat.

Also featured on the album are artists like Rick Hyde, Heem, Loveboat Luciano, and Jonesy. The project includes the already released banger "It's Over," so stream Benny the Butcher & DJ Drama Presents Black Soprano Family and let us know if Benny The Butcher and DJ Drama have a hit or miss with this Gangsta Grillz installment.

Tracklist

1. Quarantine

2. Grams In The Water

3. Da Mob - Benny The Butcher, Heem, Rick Hyde

4. In Love With The Streets

5. Ricky & Finz

6. Paulie & Vito

7. Valerie

8. It's Over - Benny The Butcher, Heem, Rick Hyde