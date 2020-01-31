mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ & Benny The Butcher Switch The Style On "I Thought You Got Me"

Mitch Findlay
January 31, 2020 12:30
The Diemon and The Butcher.


On his brand new album Shake The Snow Globe, Russ does what some deemed to be impossible. Got Benny The Butcher to play against type. Clearly, the Griselda lyricist is more versatile than a few skeptics might have thought. Rather than bringing Russ into his grimy and bar-heavy realm, he allows himself to enter into the Diemon's own, buying into the concept for the song's greater purpose. Perhaps that's what makes "I Thought You Got Me" such an interesting cut, between the introspective pitched-down chorus and vulnerable subject matter. 

"I'd forgive an enemy before I forgive a friend," raps Russ, in his opening verse. "One is breaking a code, one is actin' in character, I won't do you how you did me, I won't laugh and embarrass ya." The topic of loyalty is familiar to Benny, who pens his own experiences with betrayal with a focused pen. "Watch who you call a friend, the game filled with snakes, who use real as a shield to conceal they fake," he raps, riding the somber instrumental with a refined flow. Check out the full album here, and sound off - is this what you thought a Russ and Benny track would sound like?

Quotable Lyrics

It's betrayal cause I trusted you, won't happen again 
I'd forgive an enemy before I forgive a friend 
One is breaking a code, one is actin' in character
I won't do you how you did me, I won't laugh and embarrass ya

Russ
Russ Benny The Butcher shake the snow globe
