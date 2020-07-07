Benny The Butcher Blazes Through "Deal Or No Deal" Freestyle

Undeniably, Griselda is one of the hardest working collectives in the entertainment industry. The crew of rappers never ceases to share new music almost weekly, and even with so many drops so close together, each member of the crew manages to bring the heat with every new project. On Tuesday (July 7), Benny The Butcher fired off a few more flames during these hot summer months with his brand new track, "Deal or No Deal." The acclaimed rapper once again impresses as each bar unfolds.

The head-nodding beat was accompanied by Benny's familiar cadence of witty rhymes. "‘DEAL OR NO DEAL’ FREESTYLE DROPPIN TOMORROW PRO. BY @daringer_," the Buffalo, New York icon wrote in a caption to an announcement on Instagram. "ITS THAT TIME AGAIN I STILL GET A RUSH WHEN I DROP SOMETHING IM STILL HUNGRY LIKE ITS MY FIRST DAY IN THIS SH*T GxFR BIG B$F." Stream "Deal or No Deal" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Violence the only way you answer violence

I might pop up in the random projects

With powder like a can of comet, two or three runners and a Pyrex

We supervillains to the music business

I'm gettin' too specific with what I do in kitchens, my sh*t too offensive

I make coke rap sound like a new invention

Cut an envelope of money open usin' scissors

What's worse than a fed case? Goin' to trial broke