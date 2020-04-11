To call Babyface a "music legend" is an understatement. During his decades-long career, he's crafted dozens of No. 1 hits and worked with the likes of Toni Braxton, Mariah Carey, Lil Wayne, TLC, Tevin Campbell, Whitney Houston, Ariana Grande, Az Yet, Boyz II Men, Madonna, Bobby Brown, Dru Hill, Bruno Mars, En Vogue, Brandy, Tamia, Fall Out Boy, Diana Ross, Beyoncé, Faith Evans, Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, and many others. The 62-year-old singer-songwriter-producer has also released a string of successful solo and collaborative albums, making his imprint on music one that can never be duplicated.



Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have been coordinating Instagram Live Battles between music greats. Last week, fans were thrilled to hear that Babyface and Teddy Riley—another artist who goes beyond "music legend" status—would join together to take fans on a walk down memory lane. However, the battle was canceled at the last minute with promises that it would be rescheduled at a later date.

Today (April 10), Babyface addressed why he had to delay his IG Battle with Teddy Riley, sharing with the world that he tested positive for COVID-19. He thanked those who sent him well wishes for his birthday and shared that he feels "blessed" so see another celebration of his birth. "I tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as did my family. It's an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends," he wrote on social media.

"I'm happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health," Babyface continued. He then "officially" accepted the invitation to face off with Teddy Riley in a friendly IG Battle that he called "a Celebration of Black Music Excellence." He added, "Get ready for a night of groove and love. Ladies... put on your red dress...light the candles, pour some wine, and don't forget to bring your dancing shoes."

The party is scheduled or Saturday, April 18 at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST. Check out Babyface's message in full below.