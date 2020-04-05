Though we're all on lockdown, Instagram has been supplying an endless amount of entertainment over the past few weeks. Instagram Live has spawned some wild moments from Boosie Badazz' livestreams to Tory Lanez' Quarantine Radio but for people who simply wanted music, there have been several beat and song battles that have taken place. Last night, T-Pain and Lil Jonwent head-to-head while producers like Boi-1da and Hit-Boy have gone song-for-song, proving who has the better catalog.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tonight, old school fans were supposed to be getting a treat when the legends Teddy Riley and Babyface were supposed to hop on Instagram Live. Unfortunately, Swizz Beatz, who has been putting in work behind the scenes, shared the unfortunate news that it would be postponed to a later date that has yet to be announced. The producer shared a statement revealing that they'll be making it bigger and better in respect to the two kings who paved the way for generations to come.

"The date is changed but keep your outfits on deck because the new date is coming back ASAP and we’re taking the quality to the next levels for these 2 Kings #VERZUZ !!!!!!! @timbaland let’s go !!!! You will understand later trust me!!!!! Nobody backed out FYI !!!" Swizz captioned it.

We'll keep you posted on the new date. Keep your eyes peeled for that and the female edition of VERZUZ.