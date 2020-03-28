Just the other day, tens of thousands of fans logged into Instagram to watch Timbaland and Swizz Beatz go head-to-head in a friendly producer battle. The two veteran entertainers shared a screen as they went back and forth, playing some of their most beloved hits by top-charting, award-winning artists. On Friday, it was Hit-Boy and Boi-1da's turns to get themselves on Live to show off their heat to the world.

As of this moment, the battle is still going on, but there have already been a few noteworthy bits that floored rap fans. Both famed producers pulled off big moves when they each previewed new tracks. Boi-1da captured attention after sharing a clip from an unreleased song with Drake and Roddy Ricch. It was an instant hit.

Meanwhile, Hit-Boy wasn't going down without a fight, so he pulled out a track with Nipsey Hussle and Big Sean. Everyone went wild to know that there's a new Neighborhood Nip song that has yet to be released, but who knows if it will actually see the light of day on streaming networks. Meanwhile, fans are weighing in—heavily—on which revelation was harder, so take a listen and let us know your opinions below.