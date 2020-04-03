Every other day, Tory Lanez has been keeping the masses entertained with his lengthy Quarantine Radio sessions. What started out as an excuse to get half-naked women to twerk for him on Instagram Live ended up being one of the most exciting means of amusement during the coronavirus lockdown. Inviting guests like 21 Savage, Drake, French Montana, and so many others to join the party, it isn't unusual to see the number of viewers in the hundreds of thousands. Reportedly breaking a record when the 6ix God came through, Tory Lanez will need to wait a bit before the next episode can go live.

Announcing an all-new episode of Quarantine Radio, Tory Lanez told the world that they would need to make alternative plans this weekend. Unfortunately, it would appear as though the hard-noses at Instagram weren't too pleased with his latest session.

"We went crazy today but sadly we gotta wait till Monday for the next Quarantine Radio," said Tory. "Until then it's been real... damn man... shit bout to be boring."

The rapper didn't explain why he wouldn't be going live over the weekend but Instagram has been cracking down on live-streams that violate their nudity guidelines. In the last episode, Tory Lanez was literally barking at a woman twerking with her ass out so... that's probably why.

Until next time, Tory!