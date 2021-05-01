We last heard a full project from Baby Keem back in 2019 with his second mixtape Die For My B*tch. For many listeners of the 20-year-old rapper, the tape was their first introduction to the talented emcee. Namely, "Orange Soda" earned the youngster a new level of national notoriety.

He's since treated listeners to multiple monochrome-colored loosies like "hooligan," "no sense," and most recently, "durag activity" with Travis Scott. The most recent announcement from the California native calls for celebration from fans who have been waiting for a full project from Keem.

Announcing the name of his forthcoming release, Keem tweeted on Friday (April 30th), "my next project will be titled The Melodic Blue." Leaving it at that, the announcement from the shadowy rapper was enough to appease fans.

The announcement came with a Twitter biography switch. His page now reads, "honey, I’m blue!" a telltale reference to the upcoming project. The revelation follows the release of his and Travis Scott's hard-hitting melancholic banger "durag activity." Befitting of the "melodic blue" theme of the project, in true Keem-form, the track uses sounds that deviate from what's expected within hip-hop.

While it's unclear whether the project will be the relative newcomer's debut project or a subsequent EP/mixtape, these days in music, the lines between the terms are very blurred.

Nonetheless, let us know if you're looking forward to The Melodic Blue. Check out the video for "durag activity" below if you haven't yet already.