Baby Keem has some of the funniest bars in the game. However, they might need to be heard in their intended context in order to be properly appreciated. Fans tweeting out one particular line from Keem's biggest song, "Orange Soda" (off his debut album), is causing them to get suspended from the social media platform.

People have reported that quoting "When you come see the crib, you better die, hoe" could result in an enforced time-out from Twitter. While this bar could be confusing to decipher on its own, you could make more sense of it after learning of the one that precedes it. The Nevada rapper first asserts, "I hate a bitch that I can't impress." For this reason, when a woman is welcomed into his immaculate abode, Keem expects a stunned reaction.

It's a pretty hilarious lyric, but Twitter is overlooking the hyperbolic humor in it and interpreting it as a threat. This may be because it's an algorithm detecting an issue in the phrase "you better die, hoe." One suspended fan, named Colin, lamented to Complex that this algorithm “doesn’t use any type of context or any sort of ‘plagiarism check’ to see if they’re lyrics, quotes, etc.”

Baby Keem himself caught wind of this restraint on his fans' freedom of expression and tweeted, “So like... if you quote Baby Keem lyrics they put you in twitter jail? Free my dawgs.”

Look below to see some of the people reporting their suspensions, which appear to be spanning between 12-24 hours.