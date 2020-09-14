Baby Keem has accomplished a lot in his 19 years. In the short span of a year, the Las Vegas native scored production credits on the Black Panther soundtrack album curated by his cousin Kendrick Lamar and Beyonce's The Lion King: The Gift, as well as on Jay Rock's Redemption and ScHoolboy Q's Crash Talk.

In January of this year, the young artist scored his first Billboard hit when "Orange Soda", the standout single from his excellent mixtape Die for My Bitch, entered the US Billboard Hot 100 at number 98. Then, just two months later, Keem was also featured in the visual mission statement for Kendrick Lamar's enigmatic pgLang project, alongside Yara Shahidi, Jorja Smith, and Kendrick himself.

Last month, Keem was announced as part of XXL's 2020 Freshman Class, dropping an introspective freestyle to match.

While that laundry list of accomplishments is enough to rival that of any artist his age, it seems Keem has no intentions of slowing down.

When a fan reached out in a DM to express his appreciation for Keem's music, the rapper responded laconically with the date "9/18".

While there has been no clarification yet on what Keem has in store for us on September 18, it seems pretty safe to assume that we can expect something from the talented young rapper soon.