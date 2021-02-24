The Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free, and Baby Keem-aligned enigma that is pgLang continues to simultaneously build hype and confusion for fans. From working with Calvin Klein to appearing in The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights (Remix)" music video, the record label meets creative agency has been making major moves over the past year, but fans are really waiting to see what this means musically for Kendrick Lamar.

One thing that has remained consistent throughout all pgLang-related news, however, is that Kendrick Lamar and his cousin Baby Keem will be at the forefront of whatever the mysterious company has been working on. Last fall, the two artists covered i-D Magazine and essentially confirmed that fans should be getting really excited for what pgLang has in store, from Baby Keem's growth to Kendrick's new sound.

In a recently posted Instagram video, Baby Keem teases a clip from a recent studio session that shows a hooded figure leaning forward while a masked woman walks around him. Although you can't visually see him, you can hear Kendrick's voice guiding the young rapper from the background, and as a result, fans have already started speculating that there could be a Baby Keem and Kendrick collaboration on the way.

As the year progresses, fans are sure to learn more about the nature of Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free's pgLang company, and this Instagram clip from Baby Keem will definitely get listeners excited for pgLang's upcoming releases. Are you looking forward to a possible Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar collaboration or do you just need a proper full-length follow-up to 2017's DAMN.?

