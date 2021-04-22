Baby Keem may be Kendrick Lamar's cousin, but the pgLang artist isn't just a family member riding the Damn. artist's wave. His refreshing 2019 project DIE FOR MY BITCH gained Keem some notoriety amongst the Hip-Hop community and earned him his placement on XXL's Freshman cover last year, and recent singles like "hooligan," "sons & critics," and "no sense" continue to prove to listeners that he's here to stay.

With all of that said, if you haven't yet tapped in with Baby Keem's music, his next single will definitely catch your attention.

Baby Keem has officially announced his follow-up single to March's "no sense," and according to Kendrick Lamar's rising protege, it will feature one of the biggest artists in the music industry: Travis Scott.

Titled "durag activity," Baby Keem's next single follows in the footsteps of past releases, sporting a minimalistic color gradient for its cover art. In honor of Travis Scott's guest appearance, the artwork for "durag activity" is decked in brown, referencing the Astroworld artist's obsession with the color.

In an energetic post to Instagram, Keem wrote, "durag activity until we make it to the mooooooon !!! let’s go jack...April 30th." Clearly, the XXL Freshman is just as excited for his next single as the rest of us. The unexpected duo's forthcoming single "durag activity" is set to arrive on Cactus Jack's 29th birthday, so stay tuned to see what Travis Scott and Baby Keem have in store for fans.