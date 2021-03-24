Baby Keem Drops Off Visuals For "No Sense"

Baby Keem's artistry is on full display in the symbolically-rich new visuals for "No Sense," directed by Savannah Setten.

Ever since he first emerged on the scene boasting a notable co-sign from Kendrick Lamar, many have been eager to watch Baby Keem's artistic journey unfolding in real-time. And now, a new development has occurred, as Keem has officially come through to deliver some crisp visuals for his recent single "No Sense."

Directed by Savannah Setten and executive produced by Dave Free, K.L. (mysterious initials to be sure), and pgLang, Keem's new video is highly cinematic in nature. For one, it takes its time in unfolding, lingering on a given shot, and drawing as much emotion as possible. There's a palpable feeling of isolation throughout, as Keem stands in front of a window in a reflective state, seemingly detached from his surroundings. Eventually, Keem retreats to a parking garage, ostensibly looking for an escape that does not come. Though the plot moves slowly on paper, there are plenty of deeper symbolic meanings to observe, proof that Keem is looking to challenge his listeners with multifaceted content.

Check out the clip for Keem's "No Sense" now, and stay tuned for further updates on the young rapper's upcoming album -- whenever that ends up surfacing.