Even though Summer Walkerswore up and down she would never show off her baby girl on social media, the cuteness overload has changed her mind.

Summer revealed miss "Bubbles," as she's been dubbed, to the world last week on her Instagram, sharing a few photos of the baby since her birth. Social media showered the adorable little girl with love in the comments, although Summer has since turned off the comment section.

Summer is usually quick to speak out against her critics, but there are no disagreements when it comes to how cute Bubbles is. The “Playing Games” singer couldn’t resist sharing a couple more photos of her baby girl, dropping another set on Wednesday with the caption, "omg I want another one asap," referring to her child. Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Victoria Monet, and LaLa Anthony were just a few of the celebrities sending Bubbles sweet compliments in the comments.

One fan asked, "what happened to y'all saying she needed to feed the baby?" referring to the harsh criticism Summer faced after posting a picture of a smoothie she was feeding her child. Summer’s strong views against breastfeeding and formula led fans to fear for the health of the baby, but Bubbles appears to be doing great.

Many commenters couldn’t get over Bubbles doll-like looks, while other fans decided it was the appropriate time to ask about her music, "we are worrying about another album not another child summer." Nonetheless, there is an album is on the way already-- Summer has been dropping teasers and frequent post-studio session flicks with a variety of collaborators as of late.

Check out the new pictures and Summer's baby-wanting declaration below.