baby bubbles
- Pop CultureSummer Walker Shares Video Of Baby Bubbles "Beating [Her] Ass"The R&B diva has her hands full after adding twins to her family just a few months ago.By Hayley Hynes
- GramLondon On Da Track Shares Adorable Photos Of His & Summer Walker’s DaughterLondon On Da Track shares an adorable video of his daughter in the studio.By Aron A.
- GramSummer Walker Shares Photo Dump Of Baby Bubbles 1st BirthdayThe singer's boyfriend LVRD Pharoh, posed in photos alongside Summer and her mini-me.By Erika Marie
- GramSummer Walker Says Baby Bubbles Has Her "Old Nose" In Cute New VideoSummer Walker details all of the similarities between her and her daughter.By Joshua Robinson
- GramSummer Walker Shows Off Baby Bubbles In New PhotosThe singer is seemingly getting more comfortable with allowing Bubbles to be in the public eye.By Nancy Jiang
- Pop CultureBaby "Bubbles" Giving Summer Walker Baby FeverSummer Walker and London On Da Track’s baby has everyone giving heart eyes.By Taya Coates