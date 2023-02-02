London On Da Track and Summer Walker’s child, Bubbles, evidently takes after her parents. The superstar producer shared photos of himself and his daughter on the timeline this week. The slideshow included photos and videos of London and Bubbles playing in the pool and spending quality father-daughter time. However, one slide also contains footage of Bubbles in the studio playing with London’s equipment. It seems as though he’s already preparing her for stardom at an early age.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 13: London On Da Track and Summer Walker attend Summer Walker “Over It” Official Album Release Party at Gold Room on October 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Prince Williams/Wireimage)

London and Summer welcomed Bubbles together in March 2021 after the singer confirmed her pregnancy in November 2020. Though fans were immediately curious to see the child, London and Summer took their time to introduce Bubbles to the world. The couple shared the first images of Bubbles in July 2021. Unfortunately, their relationship issues began spilling into the public eye shortly after.

Summer Walker called out London On Da Track last year, labeling him the “worst baby daddy on the planet.” However, she explained that she was grateful for their daughter. “It’s okay [though], I have the most perfect bundle of joy in the world, wouldn’t change anything about my past if I could.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: London on da Track attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

Later on, London stated that Summer’s prevented him from having a relationship with their child. He responded to her claims in the comment section of The Shade Room post. He stated that she’s only bringing their problems to the internet for validation. “[You] stay blockin me, trying to keep me from my lil one just so you can come on this net and call me a ‘deadbeat,’” he wrote. “You and I know that ain’t the truth!”

It seems like the two have worked things out so they can continue co-parenting their daughter, Bubbles, amicably. Check out London On Da Track’s Instagram post below.