Summer Walker teased new music on Instagram, Monday night, hinting at a sad vibe for her upcoming work.

"Comment if you ready to smoke cry & sing lol," she captioned a clip of herself in the studio with the new song playing.

Walker didn't reveal any further details about the track, but she has been hinting about an upcoming album for some time now. Just last week, the Atlanta singer confirmed that she plans to expose London On Da Track on her next project. She's previously accused him of "being a deadbeat dad."

"Ok well she need to tell us all about it on the next album," a user tweeted in response to the accusation, to which she replied: "I will."



Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Fans can also expect a Lil Durk feature on the project, as Walker confirmed that she received vocals from the rapper, earlier this week.

“Durk vocals came in and it’s crazy, tell em bubbles, it’s crazyyy," she said in a video on Instagram.

In response to the new snippet, in addition to everything Walker has teased about her upcoming music, fans on social media are stoked for a new album.

"I’m excited to hear a Summer Walker project that London On Da Track didn’t produce. Hopefully, the auto tune will be kept to a minimum," one fan wrote on Twitter, Tuesday.

Another said: "Summer Walker's lil snippet on Instagram got me in my feelings already."

Check out more responses to the new music below.