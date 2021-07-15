The list of collaborations set to be included on Summer Walker’s new album is looking more and more stacked by the minute. The new mom is getting back to her craft after the birth of “Bubbles” in March, sharing snaps of studio days with SZA and Omarion. Other studio photo ops on Summer’s feed include sessions with Pharrell and Sean Garret, so clearly, the girl is working hard.

On Thursday, Summer couldn’t hold in her excitement about her newest collab with Lil Durk. The singer shared a video to her Instagram story while she was enthusiastically running around her home yelling out, “Durk vocals came in and it’s crazy, tell em bubbles, it’s crazyyy.”

She tagged the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper in the share, saying “lmao I love it thanks.”

Lil Durk reposted the story share in response but has yet to reveal any more information about the song.

While Summer has not dropped a date for her upcoming release, she has begun to release more details about the content. Earlier this week, Summer told a fan on Twitter she would expose her famous producer ex, London On Da Track, for being a deadbeat dad on her next project.

Fans are getting hyped about all the possible collaborations, with thousands of tweets about the pair working together emerging already.

Do you think the track will turn out to be a collaboration we never knew we needed? Let us know in the comments.

