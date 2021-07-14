As of late, Summer Walker has been very clear about her unhappiness with her baby father and on-again-off-again boyfriend, London on da Track. At the start of 2021, the Over It artist was singing his praises, but that all came crashing down later this year when she hinted that she may be switching teams and publicly warned her fans to stay away from men like London.

When fans accused Summer of neglecting her child earlier this week, the LVRN artist fired back at critics and explained London is actually the parent who doesn't spend enough time with their baby. Naturally, media outlets picked up on the story, and when a fan saw a headline claiming that Summer Walker had accused London on da Track of "being a deadbeat dad," they expressed their interest in hearing Summer Walker explore her current situation on her next album.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Ok well she need to tell us all about it on the next album," Twitter user @broadwaytail wrote in response to the headline.

Luckily for that fan, Summer Walker saw the tweet and replied directly to her. "I will," Summer said, confirming that she'll be discussing her issues with London on da Track on her forthcoming album.

See the full exchange below.

Are you looking forward to hearing Summer Walker pour out her soul on her next album?