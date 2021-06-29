SZA has been working to ready the release of her forthcoming sophomore album. The rollout to the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2017's CTRL began last summer with its Ty Dolla Sign-assisted lead single "Hit Different." She followed up the single with "Good Days" released on Christmas day, going on to become her first solo top-10 hit.

Earlier this month, she revealed she was planning to debut new material from the forthcoming project during her Grey Goose live performance, meaning the album will likely arrive shortly after the show. One feature fans of the songstress can possibly expect o the upcoming LP is from none other than Summer Walker. The two R&B powerhouses posed together for a sultry shot in the studio, blessing fans with the photos on Instagram.

Adding a simple tongue-sticking out emoji, the songstresses flaunted their curvy figures as they posed in front of studio equipment. They both donned body-hugging blue trousers and crop tops as they gave the camera a cheeky grin.

"Not me stalking u til this went up," wrote the "Good Days" songstress in the comments of the sexy snap. Right now, it's unclear exactly what the leading ladies of soul music are cooking up right now.

Summer Walker unleashed her Life on Earth EP last year, which arrived after her debut project Over It in 2019. Considering this, the untitled collaboration could appear on an upcoming project from the Atlanta songstress.

Either way, one thing that's for certain is this collaboration will be one for the books. Let us know if you're looking forward to it down in the comments.